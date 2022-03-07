Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 27,806 Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 769,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 104.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 522,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Republic First Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 94,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRBK opened at $5.05 on Monday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.54.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $117,340 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

