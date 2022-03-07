Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 8,726 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.7% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 250.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BTI. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.30) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $41.43 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

