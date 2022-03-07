Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $2.35 Million Position in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 254,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cyxtera Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYXT. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,955,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,625,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $4,625,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $4,151,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CYXT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of CYXT opened at $12.15 on Monday. Cyxtera Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

