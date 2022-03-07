GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 58,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,400,177 shares.The stock last traded at $27.35 and had previously closed at $28.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GFL shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,684,000 after buying an additional 6,177,420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,020,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,001 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,540 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,395,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,813,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

