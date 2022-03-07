Gitlab (GTLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million. On average, analysts expect Gitlab to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GTLB opened at $44.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.42. Gitlab has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gitlab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gitlab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 634,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,615,464.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 282,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.20 per share, with a total value of $22,074,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 965,645 shares of company stock worth $75,333,309 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $217,007,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $27,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $16,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $8,303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $4,406,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

