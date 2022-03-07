Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 143,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after buying an additional 59,662 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,670 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

Global Payments stock opened at $128.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

