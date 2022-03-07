Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives $85.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GMED traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $71.82. 272,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,348. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

