GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Sells $493,890.96 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $80.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $576,318,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,275,000 after buying an additional 1,569,106 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after buying an additional 1,558,150 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5,741.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,472,000 after buying an additional 1,360,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 65.6% in the third quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,641,000 after buying an additional 1,180,259 shares in the last quarter.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

