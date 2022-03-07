Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $13.80 to $15.50. The stock traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 253326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GFI. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,250,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,033,000 after purchasing an additional 330,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,220,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Gold Fields by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,658,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gold Fields by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,709,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,961,000 after acquiring an additional 149,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gold Fields by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,862,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.1738 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.