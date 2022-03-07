Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 212,891 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of TherapeuticsMD worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,611,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,148,000 after purchasing an additional 519,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,180,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 623,917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,895,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 179,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,962,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,002,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

TXMD stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a market cap of $89.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.76.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

