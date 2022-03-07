Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) by 1,755.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 6,469.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,097,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020,193 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $327,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,321,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after buying an additional 820,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 389.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 2,472,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.21 on Monday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

