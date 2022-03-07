Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) by 185.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,877 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in XL Fleet were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XL Fleet in the second quarter valued at $1,158,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XL Fleet by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 117,347 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in XL Fleet during the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in XL Fleet by 1,304.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 803,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XL opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. XL Fleet Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $264.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.46.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. XL Fleet had a net margin of 208.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.77%.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

