Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Northwest Pipe worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 134.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Northwest Pipe Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

