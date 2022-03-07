Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $398,000 Position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Blue Apron as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Blue Apron by 27.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 131.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Blue Apron by 71.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,653 shares during the last quarter.

In other Blue Apron news, CFO Randy J. Greben sold 6,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $34,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 66,184 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $775,014.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,289 shares of company stock valued at $854,316 over the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APRN stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -3.39.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.01 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.48%.

Blue Apron Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

