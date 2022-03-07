Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 229,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,411,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

GT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after buying an additional 108,886 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 57.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 969.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

