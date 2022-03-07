Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 222.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN stock opened at $165.75 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.92 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion and a PE ratio of 11.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,943 shares of company stock valued at $11,907,403.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

