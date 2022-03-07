Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 340.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,774,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $198.66 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.