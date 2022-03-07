Grainger (LON:GRI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $259.80

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 259.80 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 261 ($3.50), with a volume of 117106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269.80 ($3.62).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.82) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Monday, February 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.96) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 375 ($5.03) to GBX 390 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.96) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 357.50 ($4.80).

Get Grainger alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 296.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 306.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon sold 247,503 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.89), for a total transaction of £717,758.70 ($963,046.69).

Grainger Company Profile (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.