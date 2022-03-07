Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management lowered its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management owned about 0.11% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 87.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,980,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,592,000 after purchasing an additional 924,263 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,190,000 after buying an additional 383,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,313,000 after purchasing an additional 154,163 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,069,000 after buying an additional 78,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 527,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOPE stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.27. The company had a trading volume of 363,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.29. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

