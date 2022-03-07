Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,575 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,726 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,267,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,675,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 174,865 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,497,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,903,000 after acquiring an additional 170,580 shares during the period.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

GPRE opened at $30.23 on Monday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

