Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives $66.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEF. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Greif alerts:

GEF traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Greif has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greif will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Greif by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Greif (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.