Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Short Interest Update

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GDYN opened at $9.68 on Monday. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $631.64 million, a PE ratio of -74.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen downgraded Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

