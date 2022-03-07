Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,198 shares.The stock last traded at $30.00 and had previously closed at $29.03.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

