Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys New Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCRX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,506,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,910 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 118,825 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 46,535 shares during the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,080. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.33. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52.

BCRX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

