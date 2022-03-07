Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,622 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 86,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $84.52 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.86 and a 52-week high of $93.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average is $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

