Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $114,000 Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,172 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 38.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

