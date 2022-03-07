Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $161,000 in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 37,464 shares in the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

NYSE NXC opened at $14.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.