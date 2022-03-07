Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ HOFV opened at $0.92 on Monday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.
In other Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment news, CFO Jason Krom sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $27,414.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford sold 221,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $362,746.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,376 shares of company stock worth $601,721 over the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
