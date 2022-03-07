Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HOFV opened at $0.92 on Monday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

In other Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment news, CFO Jason Krom sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $27,414.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford sold 221,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $362,746.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,376 shares of company stock worth $601,721 over the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 300.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 2,442.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 48,852 shares during the period. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

