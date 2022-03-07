Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.09

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.09 and last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 232779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $633,794.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,557. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,542,867,000 after buying an additional 4,047,725 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,914,000 after buying an additional 2,629,058 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,593,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $195,617,000 after buying an additional 2,001,638 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,899,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,330,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

