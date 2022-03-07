Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 220,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Halliburton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $540,941.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,831 shares of company stock worth $3,295,557 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $34.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 2.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

