Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.09, but opened at $5.44. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 229,486 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Investec upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.