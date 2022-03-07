Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $90.87 or 0.00234181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $60.98 million and $32.17 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009887 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000439 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000151 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 687,844 coins and its circulating supply is 671,096 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

