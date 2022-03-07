Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) PT Lowered to $22.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAYW. Bank of America lowered Hayward from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hayward from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -104.06.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Hayward had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hayward news, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

