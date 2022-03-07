Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) PT Lowered to $22.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAYW. Bank of America lowered Hayward from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hayward from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.
Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -104.06.
In other Hayward news, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.
About Hayward (Get Rating)
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
