HC Wainwright Cuts ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target to $54.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADCT stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics (Get Rating)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.