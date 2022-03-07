HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBVT. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Societe Generale cut shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.08.
Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.34 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $147.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.
About DBV Technologies (Get Rating)
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
