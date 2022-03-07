Head-To-Head Analysis: White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) & Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

White Mountains Insurance Group has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group 49.54% -7.73% -4.59% Trean Insurance Group 12.08% 7.51% 2.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and Trean Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group $1.18 billion 2.69 $708.70 million $57.78 18.29 Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 1.76 $90.77 million $0.46 15.11

White Mountains Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Trean Insurance Group. Trean Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than White Mountains Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for White Mountains Insurance Group and Trean Insurance Group.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Trean Insurance Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Trean Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 79.86%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group beats Trean Insurance Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM). The NSM segment is a full-service managing general underwriting agency (MGU) and program administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance. The Kudu Segment provides capital solutions for boutique asset managers for a variety of purposes including generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisition and growth finance and legacy partner liquidity. The Other Operations segment consists of the company, its wholly-owned subsidiary, WM Capital, its wholly-owned investment management subsidiary, WM Advisors, and its other intermediate holding companies, as well as certain consolidated and unconsolidated private capital and other investments. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hanover, NH.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

