Head-To-Head Comparison: Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Trade Desk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Trade Desk and Viant Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $836.03 million 43.88 $242.32 million $0.57 132.74 Viant Technology $165.25 million 2.71 $20.64 million $12.07 0.61

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Viant Technology. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Trade Desk and Viant Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 0 5 14 0 2.74 Viant Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80

Trade Desk presently has a consensus price target of $101.24, indicating a potential upside of 33.80%. Viant Technology has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 180.78%. Given Viant Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Profitability

This table compares Trade Desk and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk 25.13% 24.03% 9.93% Viant Technology 1.80% -10.43% -7.27%

Summary

Trade Desk beats Viant Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc. engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces. The company was founded by Jeffrey Terry Green and David Pickles in November 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, CA.

About Viant Technology (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics. In addition, it provides Identity Resolution to reduce the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers and allow marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation and targeting. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

