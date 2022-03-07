Head to Head Contrast: Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) versus American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT)

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) and American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Asure Software and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $65.51 million 2.05 -$16.31 million $0.04 175.00 American Virtual Cloud Technologies $87.61 million 0.72 -$27.17 million N/A N/A

Asure Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Asure Software and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software 2.31% -0.58% -0.20% American Virtual Cloud Technologies -85.99% -415.17% -63.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Asure Software and American Virtual Cloud Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 0 0 3 0 3.00 American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Asure Software presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,032.46%. Given American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Virtual Cloud Technologies is more favorable than Asure Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of Asure Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Asure Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Asure Software beats American Virtual Cloud Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc. delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. The firm’s Asure HRServices offer ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments. The company services include managed IT services, virtualization, storage, and networking and data center services. The company was founded on April 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

