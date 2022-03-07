Head-To-Head Contrast: Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) vs. nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) and nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Clear Secure alerts:

This table compares Clear Secure and nCino’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Secure $230.80 million 14.03 -$9.31 million N/A N/A nCino $138.18 million 34.34 -$40.54 million ($0.56) -87.59

Clear Secure has higher revenue and earnings than nCino.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of Clear Secure shares are held by institutional investors. 35.4% of nCino shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clear Secure and nCino’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Secure -10.42% -6.08% -3.72% nCino -21.89% -9.40% -6.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Clear Secure and nCino, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Secure 0 4 2 0 2.33 nCino 0 3 8 0 2.73

Clear Secure currently has a consensus target price of $45.83, indicating a potential upside of 107.58%. nCino has a consensus target price of $73.85, indicating a potential upside of 50.56%. Given Clear Secure’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clear Secure is more favorable than nCino.

Summary

Clear Secure beats nCino on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clear Secure (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking; and robust, secure, and scalable back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable and fast experiences through entry lanes in airport security checkpoints across the nation, as well as a broader network; CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device; and CLEAR Pass for CBP Mobile Passport Control, a mobile app that enables digital submission of U.S. Customs and Border Protection forms and U.S. entry through the mobile passport control lane. Clear Secure, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and AI/ML to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and new market entrants. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.