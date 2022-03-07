Head-To-Head Review: CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) versus The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of The9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CFN Enterprises and The9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFN Enterprises -85.73% -166.25% -28.94% The9 N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CFN Enterprises and The9’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFN Enterprises $510,000.00 62.43 -$1.42 million N/A N/A The9 $100,000.00 639.54 $60.98 million N/A N/A

The9 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CFN Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CFN Enterprises and The9, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A The9 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

CFN Enterprises has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The9 has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The9 beats CFN Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. It owns and operates through CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that involves providing a proprietary solution for advanced tracking, attribution and campaign optimization for digital marketers. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MT.

About The9

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

