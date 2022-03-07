Head to Head Review: MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK)

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) and Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Project Angel Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Project Angel Parent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MicroStrategy and Project Angel Parent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy $510.76 million 9.07 -$535.48 million ($54.15) -7.58 Project Angel Parent $199.34 million 7.35 $9.15 million N/A N/A

Project Angel Parent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MicroStrategy.

Profitability

This table compares MicroStrategy and Project Angel Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy -104.84% -11.29% -1.83% Project Angel Parent -4.22% -8.00% -1.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MicroStrategy and Project Angel Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy 1 1 2 0 2.25 Project Angel Parent 0 4 6 0 2.60

MicroStrategy presently has a consensus price target of $630.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.52%. Project Angel Parent has a consensus price target of $29.61, indicating a potential upside of 62.61%. Given Project Angel Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Project Angel Parent is more favorable than MicroStrategy.

Summary

Project Angel Parent beats MicroStrategy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle. The company was founded by Michael J. Saylor and Sanjeev K. Bansal on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Vienna, VA.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

MeridianLink Inc. is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc. is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

