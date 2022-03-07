Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.

HR stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,845,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,853 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 431,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,578,000 after acquiring an additional 493,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 506,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 140,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

