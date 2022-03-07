Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.

HR stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,845,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,853 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 431,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,578,000 after acquiring an additional 493,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 506,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 140,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.