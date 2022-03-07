Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.75-10.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.75. The company issued revenue guidance of flat or $1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.200 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIBB. Benchmark reduced their price target on Hibbett Sports from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.12. 14,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.03. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $101.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

