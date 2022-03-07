Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.150-$11.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.750-$10.500 EPS.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,153. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.82. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIBB. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.33.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.