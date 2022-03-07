High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLNFF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

High Liner Foods stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

