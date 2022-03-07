Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Hino Motors stock opened at $92.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.10. Hino Motors has a 12-month low of $75.69 and a 12-month high of $99.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.14.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Hino Motors had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

Hino Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hino Motors, Ltd. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of trucks and buses. The company products include trucks, bus chassis, diesel engines, light-commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, various types of engines and spare parts. It also offers HINO300 series, HINO500 series and HINO700 series trucks; hybrid HINO300 series, hybrid touring coach, hybrid low-floor buses, touring coach, low-floor buses, industrial engine E13C-TI and industrial engine J08C-T.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Hino Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hino Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.