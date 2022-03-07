Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Hino Motors stock opened at $92.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.10. Hino Motors has a 12-month low of $75.69 and a 12-month high of $99.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.14.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Hino Motors had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

Hino Motors, Ltd. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of trucks and buses. The company products include trucks, bus chassis, diesel engines, light-commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, various types of engines and spare parts. It also offers HINO300 series, HINO500 series and HINO700 series trucks; hybrid HINO300 series, hybrid touring coach, hybrid low-floor buses, touring coach, low-floor buses, industrial engine E13C-TI and industrial engine J08C-T.

