HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Short Interest Up 35.7% in February

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 913,800 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 673,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE HNI traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,073. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.95. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $602.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.63 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.85%.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $2,043,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,522 shares of company stock worth $2,356,777 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 403,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,805,000 after purchasing an additional 189,813 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 21.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 638,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 114,009 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 328,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,024,000 after purchasing an additional 108,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,952,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,369,000 after purchasing an additional 99,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 14.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 77,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

