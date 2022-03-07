Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.400-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.40 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.17 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.40-8.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $187.43. 5,085,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after buying an additional 165,235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,314,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

