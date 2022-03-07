HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HOYA stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.83. 54,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,365. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.58. HOYA has a 1 year low of $109.02 and a 1 year high of $179.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.89.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 24.20%. On average, analysts forecast that HOYA will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

