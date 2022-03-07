HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
HOYA stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.83. 54,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,365. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.58. HOYA has a 1 year low of $109.02 and a 1 year high of $179.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.89.
HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 24.20%. On average, analysts forecast that HOYA will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HOYA Company Profile (Get Rating)
HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.
