Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Cut to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna downgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Susquehanna currently has $92.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $102.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens raised their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.31. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.