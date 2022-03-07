Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Cut to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna downgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Susquehanna currently has $92.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $102.00.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens raised their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.83.
HUBG stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.31. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
About Hub Group (Get Rating)
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
